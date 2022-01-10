How to make a TikTok video: Film & upload, editing tips, effects

TikTok is becoming one of the biggest social media platforms in the world, with millions of users uploading their own content to the app. Here’s how to make your own videos on the platform.

TikTok is the platform where stars like Charli D’Amelio and Addison Rae first found fame, and new creators are constantly on the rise.

The app’s viral power has attracted millions of users across the globe, some who are just interested in watching other people’s content, and plenty who are interested in making their own videos.

Whether it’s just for fun, or because you want to start trying to build a presence on the app, you’ll first need to know how to create and upload videos.

How to make and upload a TikTok

Creating your first TikTok is very simple, and it’s up to you what kind of content you want to make.

Once you have the app downloaded, do as follows:

Launch TikTok Click on the plus button at the bottom of the screen. Film your video using the pink button, or upload a pre-filmed video by selecting the gallery button. Tap the tick. On the editing screen, adjust the settings and add any effects or sounds you want. Press next. Add a description, hashtags, mentions, and any other additional information. Press post.

TikTok editing tips

When you reach the editing screen mentioned in the steps above, you’ll have a few different options to choose from when getting your clip ready for posting.

Some of the things you can do include:

Filters — You are able to add a range of different color filters to your clip, from classic black & white to more vibrant effects.

— You are able to add a range of different color filters to your clip, from classic black & white to more vibrant effects. Sounds — Using the music symbol in the bottom left corner, you can pick from a huge catalog of viral TikTok audios to help boost your video and give it a bigger chance of going viral.

— Using the music symbol in the bottom left corner, you can pick from a huge catalog of viral TikTok audios to help boost your video and give it a bigger chance of going viral. Text — Many creators use the text option to add captions or additional information to the video.

— Many creators use the text option to add captions or additional information to the video. Stickers — Stickers are a simple but effective way to liven up your post, and allow you to add mentions, hashtags, additional images, polls, and more.

How to get effects on TikTok

TikTok has produced a whole range of fun effects over the past few years, and they often end up spawning entire trends. They can range from something as simple as the popular Slow Zoom filter, or as wild as the Versailles Run filter which turns users into an animated character.

If you want to try out some effects for yourself, go to the camera screen by clicking the plus button, and before recording anything click the ‘Effects’ button in the bottom left corner.

There you can scroll through all the platform’s effects, and save your favorites by tapping the bookmark button.

Making videos on TikTok is super easy, and there’s plenty of room for creativity with the app’s built-in tools. If you want more tips on how to go viral on TikTok, you can check out our guide here.