How to scroll through TikTok hands-free on iPhone

If you’ve ever wanted to scroll through your TikTok For You Page without touching your device, there’s an iPhone settings hack that allows you to scroll hands-free. Here’s how to try it.

Within the span of a few years, ByteDance-owned TikTok has become one of the biggest social media platforms out there, rivaling apps like Instagram.

While users used to only be able to upload videos up to a minute long, that time limit has since extended to 10 minutes, and people use that time to share anything from dances and viral trends, to storytimes and bizarre filters.

Advertisement

Users usually browse this content using the algorithm-based For You Page, which you navigate by swiping up every time you want to view a new video.

However, perhaps you’ve wondered whether it would be more comfortable to scroll if you didn’t even have to touch your device. Using one iPhone settings trick shared by user roxanna.roxi, you can.

How to use TikTok hands-free on iPhone

Using this iPhone settings trick, you will be able to scroll through your TikTok For You Page using a voice command, as opposed to using your fingers to swipe up.

Read More: How to go live on TikTok

To set it up, simply do as follows:

Open Settings. Go to ‘Accessibility.’ Tap on ‘Voice control’ under ‘Physical and motor.’ Click ‘Set up voice control’ or simply turn it on if you have previously set it up. Tap ‘Customize commands,’ then ‘Custom.’ Click ‘Create new command.’ In the ‘Phrase’ text box, type the word you want to use as the voice command (for example, ‘next’ or ‘down.’) In ‘Action,’ click ‘Run custom gesture.’ In the ‘New gesture’ screen, swipe up just as you would on the TikTok For You Page. You should create a blue line. Tap ‘Save.’ In ‘Application,’ select ‘TikTok.’ Save your new command. Head to TikTok and try using your new voice command to scroll through TikTok without using your hands.

This can be a great way to make your TikTok viewing experience more comfortable, and although it takes a few steps, it’s fairly easy to set up.

Advertisement

If you want to learn more about how to use TikTok, you can check out our other guides here:

How to duet on TikTok | How to Stitch on TikTok | How to go live on TikTok | How to find contacts on TikTok | How to use TikTok Stories | Best time to post on TikTok for more views and likes