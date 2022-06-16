Can you zoom in on TikTok? Users report new feature

Users have been reporting that they are now able to zoom in to videos on TikTok, just as you would with regular photos on apps like Instagram, but it seems as though not everyone has the feature available, with some even thinking it could be an “inside joke.”

For years now, short-form video platform TikTok has been at the center of viral culture online, with new content being created and uploaded every day by millions of active users on the platform.

TikTok is constantly introducing new features to the app to respond to user concerns, such as the recent introduction of an optional screen time break feature which prevents people from scrolling for too long without realizing.

Some users are now reporting that they have been given the ability to zoom in on videos by pinching on the screen as you would on any other app, i.e. allowing people to manually enlarge posts in order to see finer details or focus on a particular part of the screen.

“Just in case you didn’t know, you can zoom in on TikToks now,” read the caption in one video with over 130,000 likes.

“What the actual hell I was like ain’t no way. Then I zoomed and it worked my jaw dropped to the floor,” another user wrote as a comment on a different video reporting the same new feature.

WHAT THE FUCK???YOU CAN ZOOM IN ON TIKTOK??? pic.twitter.com/ntWHpYyMRA — MINA! ⁸⁹ (@qkmxna) June 15, 2022

Did anyone else not know that you can zoom in on tiktok videos — Amy❀ (@sxtelliterry) June 14, 2022

While many are reporting they can now zoom in to TikTok videos, others are claiming that they do not have access to the feature, with some wondering whether it’s even real.

“Am I missing an inside joke,” wrote one baffled commenter, with many others reporting that it “doesn’t work” for them. “I literally can’t tell if this is a joke,” said another.

If the feature is actually real, there’s a chance it’s only being tested on select accounts, but make sure your app is updated to the latest version to see whether you have been given access to the zoom feature on TikTok.