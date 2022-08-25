EntertainmentEntertainment

How to turn off TikTok read receipts

Georgina Smith
TikTok users are reporting that the platform has now added a DM read receipts feature for some users. Here’s how to turn it on and off.

Like many social media apps, popular video platform TikTok has a direct message feature that allows users to exchange messages and send each other videos directly from their For You Page.

In August, some users began reporting that they had received access to a read receipts feature, which would indicate that someone had read their direct message, and allow others to see the same information for that user.

Currently, it seems as though not everyone has access to the tool, so it’s not clear whether this will be rolled out to the entire platform, or how long the feature will stick around for.

How to turn TikTok read receipts on and off

Understandably, not everyone wants people to see whether or not they have seen their message, but fortunately, there is a way to turn this feature off. Here’s how to do it:

  1. Open TikTok.
  2. Go to your profile.
  3. Tap the three lines in the top right corner.
  4. Go to ‘Settings and Privacy.’
  5. Click ‘Privacy,’ then ‘Direct Messages.’
  6. Underneath ‘Message preferences,’ toggle the read receipts button on or off.

According to TikTok, “The other person will know when you read their message only when both of you have read receipts turned on.” So, if you don’t have the feature yet, don’t worry too much.

