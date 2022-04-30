How to hide comments on TikTok live

If you enjoy watching live streams on TikTok but become frustrated by the comments scrolling on top of the video, here’s how to hide them.

Short-form video app TikTok is the biggest hub of viral content on the internet out there right now, with millions of users and countless different communities constantly creating and interacting with content on the platform.

Users can upload videos up to 10 minutes long, and when they reach certain account criteria, they are also able to live stream to their followers.

You may find yourself regularly tuning in to your favorite influencer’s live, or perhaps stumble across certain creators’ streams on your For You Page. Either way, if you’ve watched a live stream on TikTok before, you’ve probably noticed viewers’ live comments scrolling over the video.

Advertisement

If you’re finding that the screen is getting a little crowded and you want to make the viewing experience more comfortable, here’s how to hide those comments.

How to hide comments when watching TikTok Live

It might not seem obvious at first glance, but hiding the comments on a TikTok Live is actually a super quick and easy process once you know how to do it.

Just do as follows:

Open TikTok. Find the Live you want to watch. Swipe right on the screen to get rid of the comments. All that should be left is the name of the creator, the exit button, and the video itself. To bring the comments back, simply swipe left.

This can make viewing live streams on TikTok a much more comfortable experience, as you’ll no longer have to worry about comments blocking important parts of the screen.

If you want to learn more about how to use TikTok, you can check out our other guides here:

Advertisement

How to duet on TikTok | How to Stitch on TikTok | How to go live on TikTok | How to find contacts on TikTok | How to use TikTok Stories | Best time to post on TikTok for more views and likes