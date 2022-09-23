EntertainmentEntertainment

How to do TikTok’s photo swipe trend

Georgina Smith
TikTok user films cameraUnsplash: Aaron Weiss

TikTok makes it complicated (but not impossible) to save videos that aren’t ready for the world to see.

TikTokers are loving the popular ‘photo swipe’ trend which has people showing off some of their favorite pictures in a slideshow-style format. Here’s how to try it for yourself. Short-form video platform TikTok is the best place to go to find the latest trends and challenges online, as people are constantly coming up with new ways to entertain their followers. TikTok has a range of different editing tools that people can use to keep their videos interesting, and these tools often form the basis of popular trends. The latest trend to do the rounds on the app is the ‘photo swipe’ trend, which has users showing off a series of images in a slideshow-style format, usually with a song in the background. Here’s how to try it for yourself.
TikTok logo on a dark backgroundUnsplash: Eyestetix Studio
New trends are constantly going viral on TikTok.

How to do photo swipe trend on TikTok

Recreating this trend is simple as long as your app has the feature available, but unfortunately, many users have reported that they are unable to do it. Make sure your device and app are up to date, but if you still don’t have the feature, you may just have to wait a little longer to see if TikTok rolls it out to more people. If you have access to the feature, here’s how to do the photo swipe trend:
  1. Open TikTok.
  2. Click on the plus button to open the camera.
  3. In the bottom right corner click on ‘Uploads.’
  4. Select the images you want in your slideshow, then click ‘Next.’
  5. Click ‘Switch to photo mode’ if it’s not on photo mode already.
  6. Select the sound bar from the top of the screen to pick a background song.
  7. Click the text button in the top right corner to type out song lyrics or captions for each photo.
  8. Tap ‘Next’ and post as you normally would.
People are using this trend to show all kinds of different pictures, whether that’s snaps from their lives, or popular memes. If you want to learn more about how to use TikTok, you can check out our other guides here: How to duet on TikTokHow to Stitch on TikTokHow to go live on TikTokHow to find contacts on TikTok | How to use TikTok StoriesBest time to post on TikTok for more views and likes

keep reading

guff runetotem
World of Warcraft

WoW Dragonflight players discover beloved Hearthstone Druid in new expansion

Lawrence Scotti
Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris artwork showing Guardians and the Lighthouse on Mercury
Destiny

Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris map & rewards this week (September 23 – 27)

Lloyd Coombes
Destiny 2 Xur location
Destiny

Destiny 2 Xur location today: What is Xur selling? (September 23 – 27)

Lloyd Coombes
loading...