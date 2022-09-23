How to do TikTok’s photo swipe trend

New trends are constantly going viral on TikTok.
How to do photo swipe trend on TikTokRecreating this trend is simple as long as your app has the feature available, but unfortunately, many users have reported that they are unable to do it. Make sure your device and app are up to date, but if you still don’t have the feature, you may just have to wait a little longer to see if TikTok rolls it out to more people. If you have access to the feature, here’s how to do the photo swipe trend:
- Open TikTok.
- Click on the plus button to open the camera.
- In the bottom right corner click on ‘Uploads.’
- Select the images you want in your slideshow, then click ‘Next.’
- Click ‘Switch to photo mode’ if it’s not on photo mode already.
- Select the sound bar from the top of the screen to pick a background song.
- Click the text button in the top right corner to type out song lyrics or captions for each photo.
- Tap ‘Next’ and post as you normally would.