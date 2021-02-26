How to download TikTok videos without watermark - Dexerto

If you forgot to save the raw footage before you uploaded a video to TikTok, some users are using a website called snap.tik to remove the TikTok watermark and retrieve their original footage.

TikTok has had a hugely successful year, and as more and more people begin to join the app and start sharing content, more popular videos are making their way off TikTok and going viral on other platforms like Twitter.

Advertisement

You likely will have seen a good few TikToks popping up on your feed whether you have an account on the app or not, and you’ll always be able to tell that it’s a TikTok video because it will have a watermark of the TikTok logo along with the original poster’s name appear periodically throughout the video.

This feature is in place to prevent content from getting stolen and reposted to other accounts or sites without credit, but it can sometimes prove to be an issue for individual creators.

Advertisement

If you wanted to keep the original video you filmed before you uploaded it to TikTok, but forgot to save the unedited footage, you may find that you can’t separate the watermark from the video when you download a TikTok to your camera roll.

Read More: How to Stitch on TikTok

However, some TikTok users are finding success with a website called snap.tik that allows users to download TikToks without watermarks – although they are not in any way affiliated with TikTok.

Advertisement

Note: It is not recommended that you use this app to remove watermarks from other people’s videos, as the watermark feature is there to ensure that original creators are always credited for their work.

How to download TikToks without a watermark

First, you need to get the link from the TikTok you want to download. Launch the app, click the share button on your chosen video, and tap the blue ‘Copy Link’ button to copy the link. Head to the snap.tik website. Paste the link to your chosen TikTok, then click the green button. Use one of the download links to get the video.

As this website is not affiliated with TikTok, you are essentially using it at your own risk, but it is an option if you’re trying to get back an un-watermarked video that you forgot to save.