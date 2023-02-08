How to use auto scroll on TikTok

TikTok appears to be quietly rolling out a long-awaited auto-scroll feature to some users. So, here’s what you need to know about it.

As TikTok has become a staple of many social media users’ routines over the last year or so, scrolling through the dedicated For You Page can take up some serious time.

The ByteDance-owned app recommends videos based on those you’ve previously watched and interacted with, meaning there’s always going to be something you’re probably interested in watching. Though, there have been calls to add features to keep users interest going even when they’re a little busy.

This includes calls for an auto-play and auto-scroll feature. There have been ‘hacks’ to make this work before, but now it seems some users are finally coming true.

How to auto scroll on TikTok

That’s right, it appears as if TikTok is finally getting that long-awaited auto-scroll feature, as it has started rolling out to a few accounts.

It’s pretty simple to use, you just hold down on a video as if you were going to repost it, and then you select the ‘auto scroll’ button on the left-hand side. Once you’ve done this, you just have to let the videos roll.

Though, you can swap back to manual scroll at any point by simply repeating the same steps and selecting ‘manual scroll’ instead of ‘auto scroll.’

Open TikTok Hold down on a video on the FYP page Click the ‘auto scroll’ button on the left-hand side Enjoy the hands-free scrolling!

As noted, it has started rolling out to a number of accounts, so if you haven’t gotten your hands on it yet, don’t worry – it should appear as an option for you before too long.