How to add the echo effect on TikTok

TikTok users are going viral by participating in popular trends using the echo effect which alters the audio of your video. Here’s how to try it out for yourself.

As short-form video sharing platform TikTok grows in popularity, new trends and challenges are being created on a daily basis, spreading across the app at incredible speeds.

Many of these trends rely on effects or filters available from within the app, and people often get creative with the selection of editing tools that can be used to switch up your videos.

One such effect is the echo effect, which is available as one of the group of voice filters you can apply to your videos including the chipmunk, baritone, synth, and robot effects.

Advertisement

Click here if TikTok doesn’t load

The echo effect has become a big part of the ‘how a memory sounds’ and ‘core memory’ trends, but the voice filter has a number of different uses, and is a handy one to know how to use.

Here’s how to try it out for yourself.

How to do voice echo on TikTok

The effect is fortunately available right from TikTok, so you don’t need to worry about going through other apps to get this particular editing tool.

To apply the effect to your video, simply do as follows:

Launch TikTok. Press the plus button at the bottom of the screen to open the camera. Either film a video using the pink record button, or select a video from your camera roll by using the ‘Upload’ icon in the bottom right. Tap ‘Next.’ On the editing screen, click the ‘Voice effects’ tab on the right. Scroll until you find the ‘Echo’ effect. Tap the effect to apply it, then tap on the video again to return.

Applying the effect to your videos is simple, and allows you to participate in a whole host of trends using the voice filter.

Advertisement

If you want to see what other popular effects have gone viral on TikTok, check out these:

3D Photo | Magic Animation | Slow Zoom | Moving Green Screen | Beauty Filter Challenge | Anime Filter |