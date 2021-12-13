How to make a sound on TikTok: Original sound, voiceover, & more

TikTok has taken over the social media world and has become a mainstay for its hilarious original sounds. Here’s a guide on how to make your own sound on TikTok.

TikTok has continued to become one of the most important and most popular social media apps to exist, making several of its top creators overnight superstars.

What was first an app centered around creating and sharing dances and lipsyncs to top songs has become an entire ecosystem all its own. But its unique and original sounds are still very much at the core of what makes TikTok great.

Here’s a guide on how to make sounds of your own on the app. Can you create the next viral sensation?

Advertisement

How to make a sound on TikTok

In order to get started making your own sound on TikTok, you’ll need to follow these simple steps:

Hit the plus (+) icon at the bottom of your smartphone. This will be visible right when you open the app. Give your phone the necessary permissions. Hold the red circle at the bottom of the screen to record a video. The audio from this video will become your original sound. Click the red checkmark and next button to get to the posting screen. Fill in any captions or hashtags you’d like to use and post your video to TikTok! Once posted, view your video and click the bottom right spinning record to access the sound. Click “Add to Favorites” on the sound to save it for later, or you can click “Use this sound” at the bottom to record a new TikTok using this sound. You can also share this with your friends from this screen!

Once you have completed these steps, you will have your own original sound on TikTok that others will be able to use as well, if it were to catch on and become viral.

Read More: How to sync videos to a sound on TikTok

Your sound can be anything, including music, voiceover, and whatever else your phone picks up while recording. So, be careful to include everything you’ll want when you go to hit record!

How to add voiceover to a sound on TikTok

Once you have a sound made, there’s even more you can do with it on TikTok, including adding a voiceover to it. To add this voiceover, do the following:

Advertisement

Hit the plus (+) icon at the bottom of your smartphone. This will be visible right when you open the app. Give your phone the necessary permissions. Hold the red circle at the bottom of the screen to record a video. The audio from this video will become your original sound. Click the red checkmark and next button to get to the posting screen. Click the Voiceover icon on the right of the screen. From there, record whatever you would like to over the original sound. Ensure you have “Keep original sound” checked at the bottom left. Click Save, then proceed to finalize the details of posting your TikTok.

With these steps established, you should be able to not only post sounds to TikTok, but add some flair to them as well with custom voiceovers.

For more on how to navigate the app, be sure to check out our other dedicated guides and tips to TikTok like how to edit sounds or make TikTok sounds alarm clocks on your smartphone!