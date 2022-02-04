How to do TikTok’s viral ‘how a memory sounds’ trend

TikTok users are going viral by adding an echo effect to their old videos, with many saying it’s ‘how a memory sounds.’ Here’s how to try the trend out for yourself.

Short-form video app TikTok has seen its fair share of viral trends over the years, and as the userbase rapidly increases, people are getting more creative with their content.

TikTok is also constantly adding new effects and editing features to the app to allow creators to switch up their videos, and these features often end up being the spark that inspires a new trend.

The latest trend to sweep the app sees people adding an echo effect to old videos along with some whimsical piano music, as an interpretation of ‘how a memory sounds.’

Users are participating in the trend to reminisce about their favorite memories from the past with friends and family, and are garnering hundreds of thousands of likes for the nostalgic clips.

Here’s how to try the trend out for yourself.

How to do the ‘how a memory sounds’ trend

Participating in this trend is super simple, and all you’ll need is the tools available right from TikTok’s editing screen.

To make your own nostalgic clip, simply do as follows:

Launch TikTok Click the plus button to open your camera. Tap on the ‘Upload’ button in the bottom right corner, and select the video you want to use. Tap ‘Next.’ On the right-hand side, click ‘Voice effects,’ then scroll along and select the ‘Echo’ effect. In the bottom left corner, tap the ‘Sounds’ button, and select the song you want playing in the background. (The one used in the trend most frequently is an original sound by user dorianpianist. To use this sound, find a video that uses it, tap that sound at the bottom, and then click ‘Use this sound’ before following the steps above.)

You may want to adjust the volume of both your clip and the song in the ‘Sounds’ tab before you post.

Some users have got millions of views for their version of this trend, and more people are deciding to join in as it spreads across the app.