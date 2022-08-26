Using text in your TikTok videos can be a great way to give additional information to your viewers, and can act as another way of including captions. Here’s how to add text to TikTok videos.

More people are making accounts on short-form video platform TikTok every day, eager to join in with the platform’s viral trends, and to browse the range of content available on the site.

Creating and uploading videos on TikTok is a pretty simple process, so it’s easy to try out the latest trending sounds or filters whenever they pop up.

If you’ve browsed your For You Page on the platform for any length of time, you have probably noticed creators using text in their videos, often in a variety of different styles and fonts.

If you want to add your own text to your TikTok videos, whether that’s to share extra information or to include captions, here’s how to do it.

How to add text to TikTok clips

Adding text to TikTok videos is simple, as you can do so easily from within the app’s editor. To add text to a clip on TikTok, simply do as follows:

Open TikTok. Press the plus button at the bottom of the screen to open the camera. Either use the pink button to record a new clip, or tap ‘Uploads’ to pick one that you already filmed. Press the tick to get to the editing screen. From the line of icons on the right of the screen, select ‘Text’ at the top. Type what you want to write. Use the options underneath the text to customize it. You can change the font, the alignment, the text background or outline, and the color. To turn on text-to-speech, click the head with lines next to it, and select which voice you want to use. Then, tap ‘Apply [voice name] to the following text-to-speech.’ Once you’ve customized your text, click ‘done.’ Pinch and zoom the text to resize it, and drag it around the screen to choose where to place it.

