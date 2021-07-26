How to edit sounds on TikTok

Sounds are one of the best ways to boost your videos and participate in trends on TikTok, and there are several options when it comes to customizing how the sound appears in your video.

TikTok ‘sounds’ are quite simply snippets of songs or original audios that can be used by anyone across the platform in the background of their own videos. Sometimes this is in the form of hits from the charts, memes, and sometimes just the raw audio from another video that people are repurposing.

Many dance and lip-sync trends are centered around these popular sounds, often with people zoning in on specific sections or verses in songs as the basis for their videos.

However, when adding sounds to videos in the editor, things can sometimes get a little confusing, making it harder to get the exact part of the song you want. Thankfully, the process isn’t overly complicated.

How to add a TikTok sound to your video

Adding sounds to your videos is a simple process.

Launch TikTok and open the editor by clicking the plus button. Tap ‘add sound’ at the top of the screen. Touch the sound you want to use, and click the checkmark to add it. You can also do this after filming a video by clicking the ‘sounds’ button in the bottom left corner.

How to edit TikTok sounds

Once you’ve added a sound, you may find you need to make some adjustments. To edit which section of the sound you’re using:

Click the ‘trim’ button on the right side of the screen, (if you have already filmed your video, the trim button is located in the ‘sounds’ section.) Drag the slider to adjust which bit of the song you want your video to start at. Tap the checkmark to confirm.

To edit the volume of the sound:

Once you’ve finished filming your video, click the sounds button in the bottom left corner. Select the volume tab, and use the slider to adjust how loud the sound is in comparison to the original audio. Tap the screen again to confirm.

The steps are fortunately very simple, and make customizing your video and adjusting it to the way you want it much easier.