How to get the Slow Zoom filter on TikTok

TikTok users are becoming the ‘main character’ with the new Slow Zoom filter that makes it look like you’re in a movie or a music video. Here’s how to try it for yourself.

With effects like the POV filter, the Comic Me filter, and more being added to TikTok by the day, more users are increasingly making the most of the selection of weird and wonderful filters that the app has to offer.

TikTok users love creating new trends out of these often quite random filters, and a lot of the time, these trends will be paired with certain ‘Sounds’ that can be accessed through the app.

The latest effect people are going crazy for is named ‘Slow Zoom,’ and as the name suggests, it allows people to press play and start a gradual zoom that looks like something out of a music video.

Many have said the filter makes them feel like the ‘main character’ in a show, and thus, plenty are pairing it with dramatic songs for the full effect.

How to use TikTok’s viral Slow Zoom filter

Unfortunately, the Slow Zoom filter isn’t currently available in every region, and that could mean that you’ll have to wait in order to be able to access it. However, TikTok is constantly rolling out various filters across the world, so hopefully everyone will be able to get their hands on it soon.

If you are in an eligible region, here’s how to use the filter.

Launch TikTok. Go to the ‘Discover’ tab. Click the search bar, type in ‘Slow Zoom,’ and then press enter. Tap on the pink camera button next to the filter. Select either 10 seconds, 15 seconds, or 30 seconds to choose how long you want the zoom to last. If you want to add music, click the ‘Add sound’ button and choose the song you want. Press the record button to start the zoom.

The filter is easy enough to use, and people are using it to get creative with various transitions and trends.