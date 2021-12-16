How to get the anime filter on TikTok

The anime filter continues to be super popular on TikTok, with many people using it to see how they would look as an anime character — but how do you actually do it?

Anime is a Japanese style of film or TV animation, with some notable examples being shows such as My Hero Academia and Attack on Titan, among others.

With the ever-growing popularity of anime, fans have discovered a way to make anime versions of themselves, and it’s fast becoming a popular trend on TikTok. Here’s how you can do it too, to see how you would look in the style of your favourite anime shows.

How to use the anime filter on TikTok

It’s not difficult to find the anime filter and use it on TikTok, but it does require you to do some work outside of the app and bring it over.

Here’s what you’ve got to do if you want to make a TikTok using the popular anime filter:

Open Snapchat (create an account if you haven’t already). Search ‘Anime Style’ in the Filters search bar. Select the Anime Style filter. Film however many videos you like using the Anime filter. Save them to your Camera Roll. Upload the video(s) to TikTok.

Obviously, while TikTok itself has such a huge range of filters, some of them can only be located — at least until new ones are made — in external apps.

For example, the ‘Where is your Soulmate?’ TikTok trend earlier in 2020 used a filter that could only be found on Instagram. But this only means that TikTok users have even more options when creating content for the app.

The trend continues to pop up on TikTok over time, with many people going viral with videos showcasing the results of this fun filter.