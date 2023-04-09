New TikTok sounds go viral on the app on a daily basis, and have sparked countless viral trends. Here’s everything to know about how to find the sounds that are trending right now on TikTok.

TikTok is a hub of viral content, with new videos being uploaded to the app every day by the millions of people who use it.

‘Sounds’ are a huge part of the app, and feature in many of the videos that are uploaded to the platform. These can be anything from popular songs to snippets of viral clips.

Jumping on trending sounds can be a great way to boost your content and increase the chances of more people seeing your video.

So, how do you find out which sounds are trending? Here’s what you need to know.

How to find trending sounds on TikTok

You are able to see which sounds are going viral on TikTok easily by using the following steps:

Open TikTok Click the plus icon to start a new video At the top of the screen, tap ‘Add sound’ Scroll down to ‘Playlist’ and select ‘TikTok Viral’ Here you can see some of the most popular sounds on TikTok

You can also just browse through your For You Page and take note of which sounds seem to be reoccurring, and use those in your video to give it an extra boost.

