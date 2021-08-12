DrLupo pokes fun at Dream fans still supporting him after Minecraft cheating scandal

Benjamin Lupo – known better around the internet as DrLupo – isn’t just one of the highest earners for St Jude Children Hospital. He’s also known for cracking jokes while playing Escape From Tarkov.



With over 4.5 million followers on Twitch and over 2 million dollars raised for St Jude, DrLupo may be known for his immense love for charity fundraisers, but that doesn’t mean that’s all he does.

Outside of charity streams – the streamer jumps around between Escape From Tarkov, Apex Legends, Phasmophobia and indie games like Tribes of Midgard.

Cheating on Escape From Tarkov

In his August 12 Tarkov stream and during his first raid of the day, DrLupo mentions that he’s happy that he hasn’t died to a cheater. Unfortunately over the last few weeks, Tarkov players have been complaining about blatant ESP hacks.

These hacks give the cheater wall hacks that allow them to shoot at enemies through buildings.

While talking about the cheating problem in the game, Lupo goes on to create a fictional cheating situation, referencing “a little bit of aim-bot” and “a little bit of wall hacks”.

Shortly after, he turns to his chat and asks: “Would you guys leave? or would you be like Dream’s fans and stay” referencing the Minecraft creators speed-running controversy, including how his fans stuck by his side the entire time.

Who exactly is “Dream”?

Minecraft YouTuber Dream – with over 20 million subscribers on the platform – is mostly known for his faceless persona and his “DreamSMP” game server with a celeb packed player list.

Unfortunately, he’s also known for cheating in a speed-running controversy – which he was found to have a plugin on his game which gave him an increased drop rate of items during a recorded speed-run.

The YouTuber has dealt with backlash since admitting to his mistake, including fellow YouTuber, PewDiePie