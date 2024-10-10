VTuber community furious as Twitch bans yet another creator on their birthday

The Twitch VTubing community is not happy after one of its streamers, ‘chromuchromu,’ was suddenly banned on their birthday.

Chromuchromu had a birthday celebration stream planned for October 10, but the festivities were cut short after they were hit with a seven-day ban.

“I got banned on my birthday and I wasn’t breaking any Twitch TOS,” they claimed.

The VTuber followed this up by explaining that the Amazon-owned platform had suspended them for “youth risky.”

Article continues after ad

“They think there is child endangerment,” they said. “My streams are labeled as 18+. I make plenty of jokes, but I never act like a child or make jokes about that, and my model is a freaky chibi creature.”

Twitch’s community guidelines state: “Depicting fictional anime characters of a child-like appearance with any kind of sexual framing is not allowed. This applies to VTubers and within games where avatars are uploaded, such as VRChat, with child-like avatars, even if the broadcaster and operator of the avatar is above the age of 18.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Chromuchromu’s avatar isn’t exactly human, and they have appealed the ban – but so far, the suspension remains, much to the frustration of the community.

“Omg this is HORRIBLE! Happy Birthday, but you don’t deserve this,” one blasted.

“Vtubers being banned for no reason despite following even clearer TOS. Knew it would happen,” another chimed in.

This isn’t the first time a VTuber was banned on their birthday, either. Back in July, Fallenshadow was hit with a ban because of their avatar’s actions as well as their age – something that confused the creator.

Article continues after ad

The ban comes as VTubers are growing increasingly upset at the platform for its policies and feel they’ve been unfairly targeted.

In October, Twitch added additional context to its community guidelines, with a note stating that VTubers are subjected to the same attire rules as regular streamers. Twitch responded to the backlash explaining that the rules were never changed and they simply want to make them easier to follow.

Article continues after ad

Meanwhile, chromuchromu has promised to make up for the short birthday stream when they’re eventually unbanned and doesn’t want this suspension to ruin their special day.