Dream explains why he finally apologized for Minecraft speedrun cheating controversy - Dexerto

Popular Minecraft YouTuber Dream has further explained why he cheated in his speedruns and why he only decided to apologize now after months of denying claiming he had increased drop rates enabled.

On May 30, Dream shocked the Minecraft community by finally admitting that he had cheated during speedruns. The decision to apologize came after multiple attempts to clear his name, including hiring an astrophysicist to exonerate him.

However, ever since the astrophysicist’s report was rejected back at the very end of 2020, there was a lack of updates on Dream’s case until late May where he finally confessed and pleaded ignorance, claiming he didn’t realize he had the increased drop rate plugin enabled.

Advertisement

Now, on May 31, Dream has dug more into why he apologized, stating that he’s a YouTuber and not “professional speedrunner” and that people don’t understand his content.

The speedrun that was removed for being invalid from 7 months ago was on my Twitch, with donations off, I'm not even partnered on twitch, and was never uploaded anywhere on any of my channels. I didn't make a dime or gain a single view or subscriber off of it. — dream (@dreamwastaken) May 31, 2021

“I speedrun against muffinboyhalo and co for fun and entertainment and have for over a year,” he wrote before adding that the speedruns didn’t earn him any monetary benefit.

Read More: Asmongold defends Dream after admitting to Minecraft speedrun cheating

“The speedrun that was removed for being invalid from 7 months ago was on my Twitch, with donations off,” he added. “I’m not even partnered on Twitch, and was never uploaded anywhere on any of my channels. I didn’t make a dime or gain a single view or subscriber off of it.”

Advertisement

He also touched on claims the faked speedrun was his “crowning achievement,” noting how he only ever said it was on his second Twitter account and that it was still the lowest placing run he ever submitted.

That doesn't change anything from the speedrun perspective, the speedrun community is a very strict one and that's a super good thing. Just pointing out that it had absolutely nothing to do with my actual content or Youtube, and was just a for fun thing. — dream (@dreamwastaken) May 31, 2021

“Criticism is deserved if anybody makes mistakes, even if they are unintentional. No one is immune to criticism. I could have said nothing at all and continued on, but I chose to say something because I felt it was the right thing to do. I’m glad that I did,” he added, addressing why he chose to apologize.

Read More: Pokimane explains why it would be hard dating a big Twitch streamer

“I have always played for fun for 11 years and that’s why all of my videos are me and my friends goofing off playing Minecraft together. I’ll keep making the best content I can and I’ll keep growing as a person as I’ve always tried to do.”

Advertisement

I have always played for fun for 11 years and that's why all of my videos are me and my friends goofing off playing Minecraft together. I'll keep making the best content I can and I'll keep growing as a person as I've always tried to do. — dream (@dreamwastaken) May 31, 2021

He ended his tweets by saying that anyone can find reasons to view others as dishonest and that he will continue “spreading positivity” instead.

In any case, the drama over Dream’s speedrunning fiasco is finally over. Whether the speedrunning community accepts his apology remains to be seen, but considering how popular the Minecraft content creator remains to this day, it’s unlikely it will even matter.