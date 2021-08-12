Leaks suggest CoD: Vanguard will feature actor from Red Dead Redemption 2

The Call of Duty; Vanguard leaks keep coming ahead of the game’s official reveal, but one recent find could be incredibly exciting for fans of Red Dead Redemption 2.

Details surrounding the next Call of Duty title have leaked ahead of the official reveal event, giving fans a look at Vanguard’s cover art and special editions. Leaks and rumors surrounding the WWII-era title have been popping up for months, but thanks to a recent datamine, we now have official details on the eagerly-anticipated title.

While the Warzone and Black Ops Cold War Season 5 update datamine has given players a glimpse at what we can expect when Vanguard release, there are still a lot of details we don’t know. However, one exciting find has discovered that a voice actor from RDR2 could be making an appearance in Vanguard.

Arthur Morgan voice actor revealed for Vanguard?

Call of Duty has often used famous actors in its campaign modes, with the likes of Kit Harington and Kevin Spacey being just a few of the most notable appearances. However, after Vanguard’s official promotional artwork leaked online, one eagle-eyed fan has spotted a particularly exciting detail.

TheRealGamerK posted their findings on the GamingLeaksAndRumours Reddit page, where they outlined their rumor. After linking to the recently leaked Vanguard promotional art, the user directed people towards Roger Clark’s Instagram page. Clark is notably known for being the voice behind RDR2’s protagonist, Arthur Morgan.

While Vanguard’s promotional art and Roger’s own Instagram page may not seem connected, there is one image that makes this finding all the more exciting. In one of Clark’s recent uploads, we can see the actor is dressed in what appears to be a British WW2 soldier uniform.

“I was lucky enough to get in front of the camera again,” said Roger. “Work is one of the biggest blessings we have. Have a blessed day. Stay tuned…” Of course, like every leak and rumor, this one should be taken with a grain of salt.

However, this post and Roger’s own “Stay tuned” does make the prospect of him being in Vanguard all the more promising. We’ll be sure to update this article once we have more information, so make sure you stay tuned for all the latest findings.