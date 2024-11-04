Streamer Bobbypoff threatens lawsuit against Activision for false Call of Duty ban

Twitch streamer Bobbypoff says he might sue Activision for falsely banning him in Call of Duty and Warzone.

In October, Bobbypoff was permanently banned from CoD thanks to the game’s Ricochet anti-cheat program.

Bobby denied cheating, even going as far as having a third-party PC checker look at his computer to determine he didn’t have any software installed to give him a competitive advantage.

Days later, it was revealed that an exploit had been discovered that allowed nefarious users to permanently ban CoD players even if they weren’t in their lobby.

Although Activision said only a small number of players were affected, an anti-cheat watchdog warned that the situation was a lot worse.

In any case, Bobbypoff still isn’t happy about how he was banned and is threatening Activision with legal action.

“To be completely honest, if I’m going to sue these guys, I’ve been talking to litigators, lawyers, attorneys, I’ve been talking to all sorts of f**king people. I just want to play CoD,” he said.

“At this point, I just want a f**king apology. I don’t even know what I’m doing. I need to take a break.”

It’s not clear if Bobby’s lawsuit will get off the ground or if he’ll even be successful if he takes Activision to court, but he’s far from the only one to report issues with being banned from Call of Duty.

As Dexerto reported, Multiple Black Ops 6 players have reported being hit with shadow bans despite not using any cheats themselves and claim that Ricochet can’t tell who’s actually cheating.

This news comes from a published study that determined Ricochet was on the lower end of effectiveness in stopping cheaters. The same study found that cheat developers make a fortune and make combined revenue between $12.8M and $73.2M annually.