Twitch streamer goes viral after marathon stream with no sleep for insomnia awareness

Twitch streamer ‘CryptoWrench’ suffers from insomnia and PTSD, but has a great passion for video games. He recently streamed for 103 hours straight to raise awareness for people that suffer from these issues.

Justin, also known as ‘CryptoWrench’ on Twitch, is a former member of the Semper Fi Marines and is legally disabled.

He says that he suffers from insomnia, PTSD, and severe rheumatoid arthritis. These all impacted his body and caused him to adjust his everyday living.

CryptoWrench streams to connect with other people and to build up a community. He recently set a huge milestone to raise awareness for everyone that suffers from any of these by streaming for a very long time.

This is @PlayApex Gameplay near the 100hr mark. My body tends to function near normal (aside from a few quirks relating to sudden loud noises due to PTSD that gets worse the longer im awake). Dont mind the not so hump trash talking lol. Im actually as soft as my huskies. pic.twitter.com/AL76EinRVL — CryptoWrench (@crypto_wrench) August 12, 2021

Streamer raises awareness for people struggling with disabilities

Since CryptoWrench suffers from insomnia, PTSD, and RA – and he decided that he wanted to raise awareness for all those who don’t have a voice.

The streamer set off on a long journey, saying he was not doing this for the money and that no subs or donations from viewers would appear on the screen.

While i did say no subs/bits people showed up and supported me this way anyways and I 100% appreciate it and i decided to donate 100% of all revenue to a fundraiser of @simmyfroggy choice :). @simmyfroggy has been a huge help to me both off and on stream in so many ways. — CryptoWrench (@crypto_wrench) July 28, 2021

This was important to Justin, because he said it is hard to notice when people have insomnia. He said that, “The longer someone suffers from it, the harder it becomes to tell that someone suffers from it visually.”

He also mentions that, if you aren’t told beforehand, you wouldn’t even realize that the person is struggling with insomnia. In his 100th hour, he claims his reaction times were fine and the average person would just think he had a rough night of sleep.

CryptoWrench marathon stream recap

so my 120hr no sleep stream made it to 103hrs. heckin wow. so many people from some many communities showed up to offer support it was amazing. i would like to give special thanks to the @TeamGlitchCo , @DrMordrid and @DragancaorGames and their communities. pic.twitter.com/w2XIS1m1o3 — CryptoWrench (@crypto_wrench) July 28, 2021

Playing games such as Apex Legends and ATLAS, he was able to reach the milestone of 103 hours of streaming without any sort of rest.

Although this was extremely impressive, the streamer said he did not reach his goal of 120 hours that he set prior to going live.

He said he also plans to have another stream to raise awareness for these issues on August 23rd – but this time, to break the world record.