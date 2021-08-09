Escape from Tarkov players want another ban wave to deal with “blatant” hackers

The Escape from Tarkov community have been voicing their frustrations from the current wipe due to the number of hackers ruining games – with some pleading for a ban wave.

Escape From Tarkov ESP hacks give cheaters wall hacks that they can use to cause mayhem in the game. While developers Battlestate Games have tried to deal with the problems for ages, it’s once again getting out of hand.

People from the game’s community are begging for the devs to implement a new ban wave, seeing how many run-ins with hackers people experience.

“I don’t usually make posts like this because it seems useless, but can we please have another ban wave?” user ‘LividFray’ said. “I’m not even on a California/foreign server, I’m on Seattle/Vancouver. It’s getting embarrassing and blatant that you guys haven’t done more about this. Please do something.”

They included a clip that showed them getting randomly shot through a wall, until they finally keeled over.

This prompted a wave of responses aimed at making the problem a lot more visible so that the devs could take some action.

“Cheating is a terrible problem in EfT,” another user said. “Especially in the last weeks I met players that are so blatant they are not even hiding it.”

In the high stakes world of Tarkov, a death can mean losing valuable resources and scrambling to recoup them.

With the prevalence of hacking, among other in-game problems, some Tarkov players have been growing frustrated at the state of the game.

Back in December, shroud even listed why he’s been absent in the game noting everything from cheaters to the lag stutters he often experienced.

EFT has been a cult hit for its brutal take on the survival FPS genre, but its players want the devs to be more active against cheaters that can sour the gameplay.