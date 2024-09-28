MoonMoon’s Twitch viewership virtually untouched as he shrugs off cheating scandal

Despite MoonMoon being thrust into the forefront of conversation across Twitch and other social media amid a cheating scandal, his viewership hasn’t really changed at all. His core audience is unphased, and he claims his ex-wife was even joking about the circumstances.

The news came out about the scandal just as he was returning to Twitch after a break from the platform, and he just kept streaming right through it.

He came under fire initially from other streamers like Asmongold and Valkyrae who claimed this could be a “career-ending” scandal for the streamer, but MoonMoon has just kept on streaming through it all. He’s relatively unphased by the situation, and the same can be said of his viewership.

According to stats from TwitchTracker, both his average (green) and peak (yellow) viewer counts have been all but untouched by the scandal and have been pretty static since the start of 2024. Sure, it’s still a hot topic of conversation outside of his core audience, but it seems the people who loved this streamer are sticking around and that he’s not gaining or losing much viewership as a result of it all.

MoonMoon even claims he had a conversation with his ex-wife about the whole thing, with her joking about him streaming through the controversy:

“She linked me a tweet, and it was a guy who said, ‘@ MoonMoonOW, streaming through the allegations was like Kobe dropping 40 a night when he had his case.’ (laughs) What allegations, man?!”

He also poked fun at Asmongold when chatters asked him where they could find news on the drama, sarcastically suggesting that Asmon’s channel is a “fair and unbiased look” at the situation while pulling up a video titled “Huge Streamer Just Nuked His Career”.

Though MoonMoon has had his time in the spotlight as a result of the debacle, it seems his Twitch career isn’t going anywhere any time soon. He’s still one of the most viewed streamers on the platform despite this controversy.