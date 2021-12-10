Dr Disrespect tempted to check out Fortnite Chapter 3 after Warzone fallout

After ripping into Warzone’s new map and claiming that it’s made him want to uninstall the game once again, Dr Disrespect admitted he’s “very curious” to check out Fortnite Chapter 3.

On December 9, Dr Disrespect expressed several concerns with Warzone’s new map, Caldera. He described it as “bad” and “boring” and even claimed that it’s gotten him “really close” to uninstalling and switching to Battlefield 2042.

But in an interesting turn of events, the two-time admitted he’s “very curious” to check out the new map in Fortnite Chapter 3.

“I was thinking of checking out Fortnite tomorrow,” the Doc said, much to his chat’s dismay. “I know. Stop laughing, guys. No, no, no. Guys. Champs. Come back!

“Part of me that wants to play the new map. Solo experience, man. Get a couple of solo wins on the new map. I’m actually very curious to see how this game plays solo-wise. I feel like it would have a good solo experience.”

He acknowledged that running into hackers could be a “problem”. However, based on his experience, he thinks it’ll be less of an issue in solos because they all want to go for “big numbers” in three-man and four-man squads.

“You never see them in solos. You hardly ever do,” he said. Still, he vowed to “watch out” for stream snipers, describing them as “chubby cheek desperation no-life jobless unathletic idiots” — much like his viral rant in August.

Fortnite Chapter 3 has freshened up the game in more ways than one. In addition to revamping the map, it also introduced new NPCs and boss battles, Spider-Man’s Mythic Web-Shooters, and a whole lot more.

Doc wants to check it all out. However, considering he revealed his master plan to replace Fortnite with a battle royale game developed by his own studio, it’ll be a good chance for him to do ‘additional research’ as well.