Dr Disrespect has hilarious reaction to new Matrix game trailer

YouTube streaming sensation Dr Disrespect already looks like a character from The Matrix with his black shades and combat vest, but the two-time had quite the savage reaction to a trailer for The Matrix Awakens.

The Matrix is finally back. With Keanu Reeves’ success as John Wick putting the action star back on the map, he is set to reprise his role as Neo in The Matrix Resurrections releasing later this December.

To coincide with the film, a teaser for ‘The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience’ was released, and Doc’s viewers wanted him to check it out.

Never one to disappoint his army of adoring fans in The Champions Club, the banned Twitch streamer opted to watch it – and his response was so outrageous, he decided to post it to TikTok.

Advertisement

Dr Disrespect baffled by Matrix Awakens teaser

After loading up the video and beginning to watch, the two-time became excited when seeing it had been created in Unreal Engine 5, something he was very interested in.

Right after Keanu Reeves popped up on screen to ponder, “How do we know what is real?” the trailer ended, leaving Doc shocked.

“What the f**k?!” the confused Doc asked. “That’s it?!”

Click here if TikTok fails to load.

Jokingly, the streaming star posted the video to TikTok with the caption, “The new Matrix game LOOKS AMAZING!!”

We’ll have to wait and see what the game really has to offer once more details are released in the near future. For now, Doc’s reaction just about sums up how most people feel, with the top comment comparing the trailer to being Rick Rolled.