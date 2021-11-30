Full Warzone Caldera map revealed with all POIs

The full Caldera map in Warzone has officially been revealed, with the new map bringing a fresh new look and an entirely new set of POIs for players to explore.

Warzone players have been playing in Verdansk since March 2020 when the game first launched and, despite some small changes, the map has remained relatively unchanged since then.

Now, Activision have unveiled the brand new Caldera map arriving with the Warzone Pacific update on December 8 (or December 9 if you don’t own Vanguard), and it looks exciting.

Full Warzone Caldera Map

Tweeting out an image of the full map on November 30, just over a week before the official Call of Duty: Vanguard integration, players have finally got their first proper look at Caldera before getting the chance to play it.

❌ marks your drop. Where will you be dropping? #Warzone pic.twitter.com/F9btJRH0Q0 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 30, 2021

Featuring 15 brand new Points of Interest (POIs), Caldera will be a refreshing drop for Warzone players who have been playing in Verdansk since the start.

There are named POIs that reference Call of Duty maps past and present, including Arsenal, Docks, Village and Sub Pen, though whether they will be recreations of those iconic multiplayer maps remains to be seen.