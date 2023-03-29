Dr Disrespect responds to fans asking if he’ll move to Kick

The two-time champ Dr Disrespect has finally responded to queries from fans asking if he’s going to move to Kick as the new streaming platform continues to grow.

Twitch and YouTube have another big competitor in their midst after the launch of Kick, an alternative streaming platform founded by Twitch star Trainwrecks.

A few major streamers have decided to start broadcasting on Kick, including the likes of Adin Ross, Heelmike, and now GM Hikaru, who joined the site on March 28 without an exclusive deal.

With Kick’s mobile app launching over the past weekend, speculation is higher than ever that more and more big streamers will begin straying away from Twitch… and there’s one in particular that viewers can’t wait to hear from.

Is Dr Disrespect moving to Kick? Streamer responds to fan speculation

Dr Disrespect is one of the most prolific streamers in the online entertainment space. After famously being banned from Twitch under mysterious circumstances, the two-time decided to make his home on YouTube, where he continues his reign as one of the net’s most-watched broadcasters.

However, he hasn’t made any definitive statements as to whether or not he’ll join Kick’s ranks of growing streamers… until now.

During a March 29 broadcast, the Doc finally responded to fans asking if he would start streaming on the platform — and he gave a fairly open-ended reply.

“‘Hey doctor, are you going to Kick?'” The two-time mocked his fans. “Shut the f*ck up! Stop asking! I’ll let you know.”

This statement comes amid rampant speculation that Dr Disrespect would join Kick after Adin Ross teased that a “superstar” streamer would join the site.

Of course, this ended up being GM Hikaru — but there’s no telling if the Doc will be Kick’s next big broadcaster or not, for now.