Dr Disrespect baffled by fan-made video about Twitch ban in Unreal Engine

Dr Disrespect was left baffled after finding out one of his viewers made a 3D video about the internet star’s streaming career.

The two-time Blockbuster video game champion and internet star Dr Disrespect has, without a doubt, created one of the most loyal communities online over the last decade.

YouTuber and Doc fan Justice Ronald showed his support for the star by making a video about Dr Disrespect’s streaming career titled “The Chosen One.”

The video symbolizes his fallout with Twitch after being permanently banned from the platform as well as his move to YouTube and rumors of signing to Kick.

Article continues after ad

The video was posted to social media on March 29 by Jake Lucky, and it quickly went viral — gaining the attention of Dr Disrespect and many others on Twitter.

“This community is a different breed,” Doc said.

Another commented: “The champions club cease to amaze.”

“A cinematic fitting for the greatest streamer of all time,” a third said.