Dr Disrespect fans convinced Kick move imminent after cryptic tease

Dr Disrespect fans are convinced that a move to streaming platform Kick is imminent after the content creator released a cryptic teaser video.

Dr Disrespect has been, as his name implies, one of the most controversial streamers around. However, he is also one of the most popular. One of his most infamous sagas was in 2020 when he was unexpectedly banned from Twitch.

This ban meant a move towards YouTube, becoming one of its most-watched streamers alongside other notable banned Twitch streamers like IShowSpeed.

And now, with the rise of Kick, Dr Disrespect has been teasing a move to the rival platform and fans are speculating a recently released teaser video as the beginning of his potential move over.

In a short teaser video, Dr Disrespect can be seen in a barren desert, holding a bird and shouting in the air with an eagle screeching. More interestingly however, the video ends with a date, October 27, 2023.

Many have speculated it could be the date he announces his move to Kick. However, others have also speculated that the bird in the teaser video could be a reference to potentially streaming on Twitter.

This comes as the Doc got a “handshake” from YouTube, with a follow back from their Twitter account and possibly accepting a contract with.

This was further solidified as the YouTube Gaming account tweeted out a cryptic post, potentially teasing a deal that had been signed between the streaming giant and Doc.

As for a move to Kick, Doc has publicly stated that if he were to move to the fresh-faced platform, he wanted a $50 million contract. This demand came right after xQc’s record-breaking streaming deal with Kick was announced.

However, that amount was too much for the platform, and Doc seemed to be firm on the amount. As Kick’s Head of Product said in an interview with streamer Big E, “I love the Doc. I’ve watched him for years and years. I think he’s one of the most entertaining streamers in the business, but fifty million is fifty million.”

