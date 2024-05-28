Kick staff share update on Dr Disrespect joining platform for V2.0 launch

Kick staff have shared a new update on whether or not Dr Disrespect will join the green platform when it launches its upgraded 2.0 version.

Of all the available free agents in the streaming space, Dr Disrespect is one of, if not, the biggest. The 6’8 monster of a streamer has become a formidable force on YouTube ever since his mysterious Twitch ban in 2020.

The suspension was a “tough” one, with Dr Disrespect reportedly missing out on quite a few opportunities because of it, including a Nike sponsorship.

Although Kick has been in talks with Dr Disrespect, nothing has materialized just yet, and the two-time has remained on YouTube. But with Kick preparing for its upgraded 2.0 launch, some have wondered if the site has another big signee planned.

Article continues after ad

Well, according to Kick Head of Strategic Partnerships, Andrew Santamaria, Dr Disrespect joining the platform will “probably not” happen.

“He tweeted at us after we signed xQc that he wanted $50M, and yeah…” he said on a May Kick stream. “He’s an amazing streamer, but we need to ground things in reality.”

Article continues after ad

When Kick emerged on the scene as a direct competitor to Twitch and signed some of its biggest names like Amouranth and xQc, Dr Disrespect was ready to negotiate, naming his price of $50M, just half of what xQc’s non-exclusive deal was worth.

These comments from Santamaria echo what Kick’s Head of Product Paulie Chianese said over a year ago when he revealed Doc wasn’t “playing around with that number” and seriously wanted $50M.

Article continues after ad

“I love the Doc. I’ve watched him for years and years. I think he’s one of the most entertaining streamers in the business. But fifty million is fifty million,” Chianese explained, dismissing any possibilities.

While Dr Disrespect and his Champion’s Club may not be coming to Kick once the platform evolves into its V2.0 stage, Santamaria revealed that the site is still “talking with everyone,” so more signings could be on the table.

Article continues after ad

“Right now, we have the Spanish side coming in hot,” he said. “We keep them coming. We spent a lot of time on the English side, we’re spending a lot of time on the Spanish side, and then we get strategic on when we go next.”

Article continues after ad

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like Dr Disrespect is part of Kick’s plan right now, but fans are watching out in case the streamer opts to renegotiate with a lower price than what he originally demanded.