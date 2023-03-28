Is Dr Disrespect moving to Kick? Banned Twitch streamer fuels after Adin Ross hint

Speculation has started spreading that Dr Disrespect, who was banned from Twitch in mysterious circumstances and moved to YouTube, could be moving streaming platform again – to join Kick.

Dr Disrespect moved to YouTube after his exit from Twitch, but unlike many of his contemporaries, he wasn’t lured away by a big contract. Twitch had inexplicably (at least to the public) banned the Doc, and even years on, the exact reason for his ban is shrouded in mystery.

He has remained on YouTube ever since, although his relationship with the platform hasn’t been totally smooth either, having called them out on numerous occasions, usually for what he believes is a lack of support.

Couple this with Kick’s new-found popularity, and confirmation they have signed a “superstar,” there is now speculation that said superstar is Dr Disrespect.

Dr Disrespect joining Kick?

On March 27, Adin Ross, who has been a very vocal advocate for Kick, said another “superstar” was joining. It was assumed that it was someone from Twitch, as he added “rest in piss Twitch,” – but what if it wasn’t a Twitch streamer at all?

On his stream the same day, Dr Disrespect said that a “big announcement” – that he was “building a brand-new arena.”

“It’s big. It’s big-time. We’re building it out. I just got the schematics in. I think we’re going to be moving forward.”

“We’re going bigger. More state-of-the-art, more futuristic,” the Doc continued. “But we’ve had a lot of good memories right here.”

Clearly, he was trying not to give too much away, but Dr Disrespect’s ‘arena’ refers to his streaming domain, and has had a number of iterations over the years.

A brand-new arena could just mean a visual overhaul of his current set-up, but it could also be a metaphor for a new streaming platform.

For now, there is nothing concrete to suggest he’s leaving YouTube, but many fans believe this segment was a big clue. “I wouldn’t be surprised if the Doc made the move to Kick,” one fan said on Twitter. “He’s overdue for an exclusive deal and it seems like Kick wants to spend the money to bring some top-tier talent. The Doc fits perfectly with that!”

For now, we can only wait for the announcement of Kick’s new ‘superstar’ streamer, and the reveal of Doc’s new arena – whether they are linked or not remains to be seen.