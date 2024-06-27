Kick staff says it’s “too soon” to ban Dr Disrespect from joining amid Twitch scandal

Kick isn’t ruling out banning Dr Disrespect from streaming on the green platform after he admitted the reason for his Twitch ban was for sending inappropriate DMs to a minor.

The streaming world was left stunned in June after a former Twitch employee finally revealed details behind Dr Disrespect’s mysterious ban in 2020.

After additional sources collaborated the claims, Doc himself confessed to DMing a minor, while reiterating that he never faced criminal charges and Twitch still paid out his full contract.

Numerous brands have since cut ties with him such as his game studio Midnight Society, The San Francisco 49ers and 2K Games, which will remove his content from NBA 2K24 in a future patch.

Article continues after ad

However, while Dr Disrespect is taking an extended streaming break, he claims he will return and if he’s banned on YouTube, one place he may join is Kick.

During a stream, we asked Kick’s Head of Strategic Partnerships, Andrew Santamaria if Dr Disrespect would be banned from the platform if he joined.

Article continues after ad

“I don’t see that happening,” he said, referring to Doc joining Kick. “Like a very, very, very serious holiday. Look, in my opinion, I just don’t see that in the cards in terms of reality.”

Santamaria continued, saying that there was still “a lot to be unwound” from the Doc saga and couldn’t jump into confirming whether or not he would be allowed on the site.

Article continues after ad

“Just the cavern of Whispers that is there to be unlocked. Who knows. I think it’s just too soon to even consider that. Based on what I’ve seen with Doc, I don’t see the guy making a comeback anytime soon. I think he genuinely wants to take some time off and decompress,” he added. “I wouldn’t even comment on that.”

In 2023, Kick staff revealed they were negotiating with Doc after he requested a $50M contract, half of what fellow streamer Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel received.

Article continues after ad

No deal was reached, though, with the content creator claiming that he turned down a $10M per year offer from the platform and stuck with his $50M demand.

Article continues after ad

At the time, the streamer cited his businesses such as his gaming studio and Black Steel Bourbon company as reasons for turning down the offer.

“We’re looking good, we’re feeling good. I’m in cruise control driving multiple Lamborghinis. I’m in no rush,” he said.