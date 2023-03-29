Amouranth reveals biggest concern about leaving Twitch for Kick

Twitch and OnlyFans sensation Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa has revealed whether or not fans should expect her to jump ship to rival streaming platform Kick.

Trainwreck’s Kick has emerged as a true competitor to Twitch, offering a very generous 95/5 sub split and already picking up some of the biggest names in the streaming world.

With Adin Ross, HeelMike, GM Hikaru and some even bigger names on the way, including possibly banned Twitch legend Dr Disrespect, Kick certainly has the streaming community talking.

Now, the world’s most-watched female streamer, Amouranth, has explained why she could also be moving to Kick during a recent interview.

Amouranth worries Twitch will ban her if she joins Kick

Speaking with Essentially Sports, Amouranth was asked about the possibility of transitioning from Twitch to Kick in the future.

“I would give it a try for a certain amount of money, but I don’t think I would go exclusive on there, just because, at least right now, their reputation is risky,” she said.

Could Amouranth make the jump from Twitch to Kick?

So far, there have been some big controversies on Kick – including HeelMike getting banned for only a single day after he received oral sex on stream.

When asked about big names like Kai Cenat jumping ship, Siragusa expressed that there’s nothing wrong with streamers diversifying their content on different platforms, but took issue with how some are going about it.

“If you are gonna branch on other platforms, you can never sh*t on the one you’re still planning to be on, because that will get you banned. That’s kinda what I’m worried about too, if I were to join Kick – would Twitch find easier ways to justify banning me?” she pondered.

(segment begins at 14:36)

However, Amouranth did state that she thinks it would be possible to do both, but streamers should avoid “biting the hand that feeds you.”

With plenty of other streamers seemingly lined up to join Kick and Trainwreck really hyping them up, it will be interesting to see if Amouranth ends up streaming there, as well – or if she’ll stick with Twitch for the foreseeable future.