Dr Disrespect reveals impressive YouTube stats two years after Twitch departure

Dr Disrespect has made massive strides on YouTube in the two years since he’s been banned on Twitch, and the stats prove it — revealing an insane growth in his channel’s viewership.

Doc was one of the most-followed streamers on Twitch. They wanted to keep him for the long haul, too, after putting pen to paper on a multi-year contract.

Little did he know, an extraordinary plot-twist would soon follow it.

He was permanently banned not long after signing that deal. The reason why is still unknown. He finally settled a legal dispute with them over it on March 10, although the ban was still upheld, meaning he won’t return.

However, according to the statistics of his YouTube channel, he won’t need to. A report by Stream Hatchet highlighted his insane growth.

The stats report focused on month-over-month hours watched on his channel between February 2021 and February 2022. He averaged 1.9 million hours watched per month, with a high of 2.69 million and a low of 1.03 million.

What’s more, the report concluded his viewership had grown by more than 48% in terms of hours watched compared to his first year on the platform. He also had a higher peak concurrent viewership on YouTube compared to Twitch.

Naturally, the two-time was ecstatic with these numbers. He shared the report on social media, saying: “Powerful. Athletic. Good Looking. I’m the complete package.”

It’s also a sign that he’s happy where he is.

Powerful, athletic, good looking… I'm the complete package. https://t.co/N4hgeHak16 — Dr Disrespect (@DrDisrespect) March 11, 2022

Even if he could return to Twitch, his viewership numbers suggest it might not be in his best interests. Doc is thriving on YouTube, and his buddies TimTheTatman and DrLupo are signed with the platform, too.

Either way, it goes to show that the two-time and his dedicated fanbase, the Champions Club, are inseparable — regardless of where he streams. The world is his for the taking, and he’s grabbing it with both hands.