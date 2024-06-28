Dr Disrespect should be banned from YouTube says former YouTube Gaming boss

Former YouTube Gaming boss Ryan ‘Fwiz’ Wyatt says YouTube should now ban Dr Disrespect after the streamer admitted to inappropriately messaging a minor.

On June 25, 2024, Guy ‘Dr Disrespect’ Beahm revealed that his permanent ban from Twitch in 2020 happened after a complaint was made that he inappropriately messaged a minor through the site’s Whispers feature.

Doc was dropped from his game studio Midnight Society, gaming peripheral brand Turtle Beach, and his friends like NICKMERCS, TimTheTatman, and ZLaner distanced themselves from him.

It was reported on June 28 that rumors surrounding the ban were why Dr Disrespect was never offered a contract with YouTube – and now former YouTube Gaming boss Ryan Wyatt has shared what the platform should do next.

Twitter user Hun2r shared the report, and said that Dr Disrespect “was not offered a contract at YouTube due to the circumstances of his Twitch ban, which YouTube was informed about.”

Wyatt clarified the situation, mentioning that the reason behind Doc’s ban in 2020 was just a rumor and that no evidence was provided to YouTube.

“So we passed on doing a deal. We never promoted him, either, which pissed him off. You can’t demonetize/deplatform without evidence. Now they can act,” he said.

A follower asked Fwiz if he thinks YouTube will do anything to demonetize/deplatform Dr Disrespect, and he made it clear that he thinks they should.

“I certainly hope so. It’s the right thing to do,” he said.

Paid members of Dr Disrespect’s YouTube channel began reporting on June 27 that their memberships were being paused, and the ability to ‘join’ his channel has been removed.

It’s unknown if it’s just a temporary block or a permanent ban from the feature, but Dexerto has reached out to YouTube.