Dr Disrespect admits he was banned on Twitch for sending inappropriate DMs to minor

Dr Disrespect has admitted to having “inappropriate” messages with a minor that led to his ban from Twitch in 2020.

Allegations surrounding Dr Disrespect’s 2020 Twitch ban surfaced on June 21, 2024, prompting the former Twitch star to respond.

A former Twitch employee claimed that Doc was banned after being found messaging a minor through the Twitch whispers feature, but the internet star initially stated “no wrongdoings” were found.

In his latest statement on June 25, Dr Disrespect confirmed that he did have a conversation with a minor in 2017 – but claims that that the messages were merely “casual, mutual conversations.”

“Everyone has been wanting to know why I was banned from twitch, but for reasons outside of my control, I was not allowed to say anything for the last several years. Now that two former twitch employees have publicly disclosed the accusations, I can now tell you my side of the story regarding the ban,” he said.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Were there twitch whisper messages with an individual minor back in 2017? The answer is yes. Were there real intentions behind these messages, the answer is absolutely not. These were casual, mutual conversations that sometimes leaned too much in the direction of being inappropriate, but nothing more. Nothing illegal happened, no pictures were shared, no crimes were committed, I never even met the individual.

“I went through a lengthy arbitration regarding a civil dispute with twitch and that case was resolved by a settlement. Let me be clear, it was not a criminal case against me and no criminal charges have ever been brought against me.”

Article continues after ad

This story is developing…