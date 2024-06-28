YouTube fully demonetizes Dr Disrespect after confirming reason for Twitch ban

YouTube has confirmed that Dr Disrespect has been fully demonetized on the platform after the content creator admitted to sending inappropriate messages to a minor.

The reason behind Dr Disrespect’s permanent ban from Twitch in 2020 was revealed by the streamer on June 25, 2024, as he admitted to sending inappropriate messages to a minor on the site.

Many began calling for YouTube to demonetize and ban Doc from the platform after the news, and paid members of his channel have had their subscriptions paused in the days since.

In a statement to PCGamer, YouTube has since confirmed that Dr Disrespect, real name Guy Beahm, has been fully demonetized – citing the allegations against him as the reason.

“We have suspended monetization on Dr Disrespect’s channel for violating our Creator Responsibility policy,” said the YouTube rep, who also mentioned that the site’s guidelines cover behavior both on and off the Google-owned platform.

The guidelines read: “As a YouTube creator, you should remain responsible both on and off the platform. If we see that a creator’s on- and/or off-platform behavior harms our users, community, employees or ecosystem, we may take action to protect the community.”

It’s unknown whether or not this suspension is permanent, but Dexerto has reached out to YouTube and will update this article should they answer.

Dr Disrespect

Many brands, streamers, and former fans of the content creator have distanced themselves from Dr Disrespect in the days since he admitted to messaging a minor.

Midnight Society, the game studio co-founded by Beahm and two others, cut ties with him on June 24, with studio head Robert Bowling sharing his thoughts a day later.

“If you inappropriately message a minor. I can not work with you. Period,” he said.

The San Francisco 49ers revealed that they’ll no longer work alongside Doc, and Turtle Beach removed all signs of the streamer’s limited-edition products from its website.

Fellow streamers NICKMERCS, TimThetatman, and many more have spoken out against Doc’s actions as well, saying they’ll no longer support the streamer.