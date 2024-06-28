Shroud reveals he cut off Dr Disrespect after Twitch ban: “You don’t just get banned randomly”

Twitch streamer shroud says he hasn’t spoken to Dr Disrespect in over four years, having cut him off immediately when he was banned from Twitch in 2020, because “logic kicked in.”

At the time, the reason for Dr Disrespect‘s ban was a total mystery to everyone outside of Twitch’s moderation team.

Now, the reason for the ban has been confirmed, after the Doc admitted sending “inappropriate” messages to a minor in 2017, which Twitch received a complaint about in 2020, before swiftly issuing the permanent ban.

Although shroud claims to have not known the exact reason for the ban at the time, the circumstances around it led him to be cautious, and cut off all communication with Dr Disrespect.

“I haven’t talked to him since he got banned [in 2020],” shroud said on his June 27 stream.

“Because I’m a logical person. The second Doc got banned on Twitch, my logic kicked in and I said ‘yep, you don’t just get banned randomly.’

“And I didn’t say a word to him, didn’t message him, didn’t reply to anything on Twitter, didn’t associate at all. You don’t just get banned. I’m not a f**king idiot. Use your brain people. People don’t just get banned.”

Prior to his ban in 2020, shroud and Dr Disrespect were frequent collaborators. They often played together on stream in games like PUBG and Apex Legends, and reacted to each other’s content. They also attended industry events together, meeting in person on multiple occasions.

Although Dr Disrespect concluded his statement by claiming he would return to content creation after a vacation with his family, shroud doubts this will be the case.

Instead, he believes the Doc will just abandon his content and persona, and just “do something else.”

Other streamers, even those who continued to make content with Doc after his ban, like NICKMERCS and TimTheTatman, have distanced themselves from him, saying they can no longer support him.

It also remains to be seen what will happen with his YouTube channel. Paid subscriptions have been paused, and YouTube’s former Gaming boss Fwiz hopes the platform will outright ban him.