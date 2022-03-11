Dr Disrespect remains banned on Twitch despite settling legal dispute

Champions Club founder Dr Disrespect revealed that he has settled his legal dispute with Twitch, although his account is still banned. However, fans are wondering if he can play games with Twitch streamers again. Here’s everything we know.

On June 26, 2020, Dr Disrespect was mysteriously banned from Twitch, and still today the exact reason behind his ban is unknown to the public. Since then, he has continued to create content on YouTube Gaming — where he actively plays with TimTheTatman and Dr Lupo.

Nearly two years later, on March 10, 2022, the Two-Time revealed that his legal dispute with Twitch had been settled. He also noted that he would not return to the Amazon-owned platform to live-stream.

Members of The Champions Club quickly took to Twitter to ask if Doc will be able to play with Twitch streamers now, as the question is still unclear. Here’s everything we know about it.

Can Dr Disrespect play with Twitch streamers?

After Doc received his mysterious ban from Twitch, he quit streaming with other creators on the platform. It wasn’t until over a year later when TimTheTatman went from Twitch to YouTube that the Warzone duo reunited.

Now that the legal dispute has been settled, fans are left wondering if Doc can play with Twitch streamers again.

At the time of writing, the link to Doc’s Twitch channel still leads to a notice stating it’s unavailable. There are two aspects of the Twitch community guidelines that detail the rules regarding a banned streamer using the platform.

It says: “Any attempt to circumvent an account suspension or chat ban by using other accounts, identities, or by appearing on another user’s account will also result in additional enforcement against your accounts, up to an indefinite suspension.”

This would mean that if Dr Disrespect were to create another account in order to stream on the platform, it would give Twitch more of a reason to leave his account suspended.

In addition, Twitch’s community guidelines also mention that active users are prohibited to feature banned users on their stream. And, they must make an attempt to remove them from their stream or risk their own suspension.

This means that Twitch TOS still prevents the Two-Time from playing with active streamers on the platform — although NICKMERCS and TimTheTatman are ready when the day he’s allowed to arrives.