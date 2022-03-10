Dr Disrespect and Twitch settle legal dispute over ban

After being banned from Twitch in the Summer of 2020, streaming star Guy ‘Dr Disrespect’ Beahm has revealed his legal dispute with the company is finally over.



The former self-proclaimed ‘Face of Twitch’ was mysteriously banned from Twitch following his new multi-year contract extension with the Amazon-owned platform in June 2020.

With no explanation behind the reasoning of the ban being made public, fans of the Two-Time champion were left in the dark – until Dr Disrespect returned to streaming, but this time on YouTube Gaming.

Advertisement

Almost two years since his ban, the creator has revealed his legal dispute with Twitch is now over.

Dr Disrespect & Twitch “resolve” legal dispute

In a tweet on March 10, he said: “I have resolved my legal dispute with Twitch. No party admits to any wrongdoing.”

However, fans are still left without any explanation as to what happened in the first place – leading to the permanent ban.

Is Dr Disrespect back on Twitch?

With the legal dispute resolved, many people asked if they would see Dr Disrespect back on Twitch as a result.

Though, Doc quickly shut down any speculation over his future. “In response to all your questions, the Doc will not return to Twitch,” said Dr Disrespect in a follow-up tweet.

Advertisement

In response to all your questions, the Doc will not return to Twitch — Dr Disrespect (@DrDisrespect) March 10, 2022

Twitter reactions: Dr Disrespect & Twitch end legal dispute

NICKMERCS

With Twitch’s Terms of Service stating streamers are unable to play with banned users, many of the Doc’s friends haven’t been able to play with him on stream.

As legal proceedings have concluded, NICKMERCS jumped right to the chase, asking if Dr Disrespect would like to play Apex Legends.

Bet. Apex Ranked? — FaZe Nickmercs (@NICKMERCS) March 10, 2022

TimTheTatman

Friend and fellow streamer TimTheTatman was also among the many to react to the Doc’s announcement. Though, he was confused about what it meant for the future.

“I think it’s good news right? It’s really vague, I don’t know,” said Tim during his stream. “I just don’t know – I’ll tell you what man, nothing would make me happier if I, NICKMERCS, and Dr Disrespect can all play together. That’d be sick.”

Advertisement

Why did Dr Disrespect get banned on Twitch?

Shortly after Dr Disrespect’s ban, Twitch sent out an official statement.

It says: “As is our process, we take appropriate action when we have evidence that a streamer has acted in violation of our Community Guidelines or Terms of Service. These apply to all streamers regardless of status or prominence in the community.”

Nevertheless, no actual explanation was given as to what Dr Disrespect did that warranted the ban.

A day after his suspension from Twitch on June 27, the Doc broke his silence with a statement on Twitter: “Champions Club, Twitch has not notified me on the specific reason behind their decision. Firm handshakes to all for the support during this difficult time.”

Advertisement

Champions Club, Twitch has not notified me on the specific reason behind their decision… Firm handshakes to all for the support during this difficult time. -Dr Disrespect — Dr Disrespect (@DrDisrespect) June 28, 2020

The reason behind the ban has never been made public, potentially due to legal proceedings.

While Doc may have shut the door on a return to Twitch immediately after the dispute ended, other major streamers will be hoping they can connect with him soon – as will their fans.