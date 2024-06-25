Streamers condemn Dr Disrespect after he admits messaging minor

Streamers across social media are sharing their reactions after Dr Disrespect admitted that he was permanently banned from Twitch in 2020 for messaging a minor on the platform.

It’s news that’s spreading across the internet like wildfire; Dr Disrespect, real name Guy Beahm, has revealed that he messaged a minor in 2017, an act that he says ultimately led to his permanent ban from Twitch.

This revelation comes four years after his suspension — and although Beahm claims the messages were “casual, mutual conversations that sometimes leaned too much in the direction of being inappropriate” and “nothing more,” many of his fellow streamers aren’t taking his side.

Most notably, Kai Cenat unfollowed Dr Disrespect during his live stream, openly shocked by the streamer’s lengthy statement explaining his side of the story.

Ninja also commented on the situation, saying that something big must have happened for the Doc’s own game studio to part ways with him.

On top of that, a slew of other broadcasters have come out with their takes on the news, with Twitch streamer QTCinderella lashing out at Beahm in a scathing quote-retweet of his post slamming her event, the Streamer Awards.

“Imagine creating a fake awards show to give your best friends credit for something they’re not even close to competing in,” the Doc wrote back in 2022.

“Imagine flirting with a minor,” QT hit back.

British YouTuber KSI, on the other hand, says the situation is making him “sad.”

“This makes me so sad, man. One of my inspirations talking to a minor inappropriately kmt. You have a wife and kids. Do better,” he wrote.

YouTube streamer Valkyrae had a brief response, simply tweeting out: “Dr Disgusting.”

Twitch star Pokimane had a similar reply, writing, “Yuck.”

TimTheTatMan, a longtime friend of Beahm’s, also posted his thoughts on the ordeal, calling it “absolutely insane” in a video.

“Seeing everything that is spiraling right now is a very difficult thing for me, personally,” he said. ” …my bottom line I think is, if what he is saying where he said that he was messaging a minor and it would sometimes teeter on inappropriate — if he knew that was a minor, and those were the messages being sent, I cannot support that.”

YouTube star MoistCritikal also condemned Dr Disrespect, comparing his reasoning behind the messages to the perpetrators on Chris Hansen’s famous TV show ‘To Catch a Predator.’

“Holy shit, that’s actually shocking,” he wrote. “Confirming messaging a minor inappropriately but saying there wasn’t any real intent is almost verbatim what people used to say to Chris Hansen.”

NICKMERCS also uploaded a video reacting to the matter, calling it “inexcusable” and “unacceptable.”

“There’s no excuse for something like that,” he said. “I can’t support it. I can’t defend it.”

It’s safe to say that the latest revelations coming from Dr Disrespect’s situation have left the streaming community shocked and disgusted — but the Doc has made it clear that he plans on returning to streaming in spite of the ongoing backlash against him.