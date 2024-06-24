Dr Disrespect doubles down in first stream since viral Twitch accusations

Dr Disrespect maintained his innocence in his first stream since a former Twitch employee made startling allegations about why Doc was permanently banned from the platform.

In 2020, Dr Disrespect was infamously permanently banned on Twitch in what has been the greatest streaming mystery of all time.

Despite taking Twitch to court over the ban, with neither party admitting to any wrongdoing, the reason why remained shrouded in mystery… That is, until June 2024, when an ex-Twitch employee claimed the two-time had sent inappropriate DMs to a minor and planned to meet up with them at TwitchCon.

The rumor was backed up by another former employee who spoke to The Verge, saying that there was a “significant” amount of time between the messages being sent and action being taken by Twitch.

While Doc hit back at the allegations, claiming he “didn’t do anything wrong” or illegal and that his contract was still paid by Twitch, all eyes were on his June 24 Elden Ring stream where he returned to YouTube for the first time since the accusations.

“For those who are looking at me to expand on this weekend, not gonna. I already said what I needed to say. I don’t give a f**k about this guy. That’s it,” he slammed. “I do appreciate the donations. I do appreciate the messages. But I like to put it in fifth gear right off the rip.”

The two-time has indicated that “legal obligations” from his settlement with Twitch make it difficult to actually discuss the situation, which could be why he’s refraining from continuing to talk about it.

For now though, things are going ahead as normal for Doc with the streamer partaking in Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. However, given the seriousness of the allegations, it’s unlikely that this is the last we hear about them.