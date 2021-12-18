Dr Disrespect explains why he’s feeling “no pressure” after game studio launch

Dr Disrespect isn’t feeling any pressure off the back of his big Midnight Society game studio launch. Despite hype around his battle royale, the two-time is just going along for the ride and enjoying the journey rather than the result.

The two-time is no stranger to making waves in the gaming industry. Not only was he a level designer in his past life, he made a map for Rogue Company under the Doc alias. Now, his own “vertical” battle-royale game dreams are coming to life.

With the reveal his own game studio, Midnight Society, hype is brewing around the two-time’s next project.

He co-founded his studio with Robert Bowling and Quinn DelHoyo, who have worked on Halo, Call of Duty, and Gears of War.

Now, there’s a very real chance that he can be the first (and likely only) person to win both Game of the Year (for when his battle royale goes live) and Streamer of the Year at something like The Game Awards.

However, Doc isn’t putting any pressure on himself or his studio to get results. He just wants to enjoy the ride of making his own game.

“I think you guys are putting too much pressure on the two-time…there ain’t no pressure. Here’s the thing about it, champs. It ain’t nothing to do with the pressure or the result. It’s about the journey.”

Midnight Studio, and his upcoming battle royale, is all about the idea of pursuing something he’s “extremely passionate” about. “I’m telling you, man, that’s the fun of it.

“The result is actually kind of sad because the journey is, at that particular moment, not necessarily over, but it’s… the formation of it all, it’s sort of concluded. It’s how you continue to take things to the next level after that, right?”

Doc concluded his thoughts by reiterating that he isn’t feeling any pressure to deliver an award-winning game. “There ain’t no pressure. We’re just going to go out there, and we’re just going to have fun and do it.”

The Doc is an expert when it comes to dealing with pressure. It’s only natural since he’s the back-to-back 1993-1994 Blockbuster Video Game World Champion.

So, it’s not surprising that isn’t an issue for him when it comes to running his own game studio.