The Game Awards 2021: All award nominees & winners, game reveals

The Game Awards 2021 on December 9 will recognize high-achievers across gaming and esports, including Game of the Year. There’s also plenty of reveals and teasers for upcoming releases on the night. We’ve got a list of all the nominees and winners right here.
The Game Awards is the industry’s night of nights, celebrating the best in gaming and getting excited about what’s to come.
All eyes are on the coveted Game of the Year title, but 30 awards will be handed out on the night. Not only that, but players will get a taste of plenty of upcoming games, with plenty of premieres and reveals expected.
We’ve got everything you need to know about The Game Awards 2021 right here, including all the award nominees and winners, and the expected game reveals during December 9’s show.
How to watch The Game Awards 2021
The Game Awards 2021 will be streamed live on Twitch, starting on December 9 at 4:30PM PT / 7:30PM ET / 12:30AM GMT. We have embedded The Game Awards’ stream below for your convenience.
How to vote in The Game Awards 2021
Voting in The Game Awards 2021 is easy, so if you want to have a direct say on who wins on the night be sure to follow these steps.
- Sign into The Game Awards’ website
- Head to the nominees page and click “Start Voting”
- Click on the nominee you want to vote for in each category
- Your vote should be automatically cast!
Voting will close just before the show goes live on December 9, so get in quick.
Game reveals expected at The Game Awards 2021
According to Geoff Keighley, there are 40 to 50 games set to feature in “someway or another” at The Game Awards 2021. This won’t be entirely new reveals and announcements, but it gives players a taste of what’s to come in 2022 and beyond.
“Especially this year, there’ll be a lot of content for 2022 and 2023 that will be showing us our kind of biggest lineup yet of world premieres and announcements,” he said in an interview published by Epic Games.
“What we really learned last year was at the end of the day, it really is the games and the trailers that drive the show.”
However, there has been no heads up about what games will be revealed or announced at The Game Awards 2021. You can expect some of the candidates in the Most Anticipated Game category, like the Breath of the Wild sequel and Elden Ring, to make an appearance though.
The Game Awards 2021: Nominees and winners
Game of the Year
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Metroid Dread
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
Best Game Direction
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Psychonauts
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Returnal
Best Narrative
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Life Is Strange: True Colors
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Psychonauts 2
Best Art Direction
- Deathloop
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- The Artful Escape
Best Score and Music
- Cyberpunk 2077 — Marcin Przybylowicz and Piotr Adamcyzk
- Deathloop — Tom Salta
- Nier Replicant ver 1.22474487139 — Keiichi Okabe
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy — Richard Jacques
- The Artful Escape — Johnny Galvatron and Josh Abrahams
Best Audio Design
- Deathloop
- Forza Horizon 5
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
- Returnal
Best Performance
- Erika Mori — Alex Chen in Life Is Strange: True Colors
- Giancarlo Esposito — Anton Castillo in Far Cry 6
- Jason Kelley — Colt Vahn in Deathloop
- Maggie Robertson — Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village
- Ozioama Akagha — Juliana Blake in Deathloop
Games for Impact
- Before Your Eyes
- Boyfriend Dungeon
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale
- Life Is Strange: True Colors
- No Longer Home
Best Ongoing Game
- Apex Legends
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Final Fantasy XIV Online
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
Best Indie Game
- 12 Minutes
- Death’s Door
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Inscryption
- Loop Hero
Best Mobile Game
- Fantasian
- Genshin Impact
- League of Legends: Wild Rift
- Marvel Future Revolution
- Pokemon Unite
Best Community Support
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light
- Final Fantasy XIV Online
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
Best VR / AR Game
- Hitman 3
- I Expect You to Die 2
- Lone Echo II
- Resident Evil 4
- Sniper Elite VR
Innovation in Accessibility
- Far Cry 6
- Forza Horizon 5
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- The Vale: Shadow of the Crown
Best Action Game
- Back 4 Blood
- Chivalry II
- Deathloop
- Far Cry 6
- Returnal
Best Action / Adventure Game
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Metroid Dread
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
Best Role Playing Game
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Scarlet Nexus
- Shin Megami Tensei V
- Tales of Arise
Best Fighting Game
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba — The Hinokami Chronicles
- Guilty Gear Strive
- Melty Blood: Type Lumina
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
- Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown
Best Family Game
- It Takes Two
- Mario Party Superstars
- New Pokemon Snap
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
- WarioWare: Get It Together!
Best Sports / Racing Game
- F1 2021
- FIFA 22
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
- Forza Horizon 5
- Riders Republic
Best Sim / Strategy Game
- Age of Empires IV
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination
- Humankind
- Inscryption
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
Best Multiplayer Game
- Back 4 Blood
- It Takes Two
- Knockout City
- Monster Hunter Rise
- New World
- Valheim
Best Debut Game
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Sable
- The Artful Escape
- The Forgotten City
- Valheim
Most Anticipated Game
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel
- Starfield
Best Esports Game
- Call of Duty
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Dota 2
- League of Legends
- Valorant
Best Esports Player
- Chris ‘Simp’ Lehr (Call of Duty)
- Heo ‘ShowMaker’ Su (League of Legends)
- Magomed ‘Collapse’ Khalilov (Dota 2)
- Oleksandr ‘s1mple’ Kostyliev (CS:GO)
- Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo (Valorant)
Best Esports Team
- DWG KIA (League of Legends)
- Atlanta FaZe (Call of Duty)
- Natus Vincere (CS:GO)
- Sentinels (Valorant)
- Team Spirit (Dota 2)
Best Esports Coach
- Airat ‘Silent’ Gaziev (Dota 2)
- Andrey ‘Engh’ Sholokhov (Valorant)
- Andrei ‘B1ad3’ Horodenskyi (CS:GO)
- James ‘Crowder’ Crowder (Call of Duty)
- Kim ‘kkOma’ Jeong-gyun (League of Legends)
Best Esports Event
- League of Legends 2021 World Championship
- The International 10
- PGL Major Stockholm 2021
- PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020
- Valorant Masters Iceland (VCT Stage 2 2021)
Content Creator of the Year
- Dream
- Leslie ‘Fuslie’ Fu
- Alexandre ‘Gaules’ Borba
- Ibai Llanos
- David ‘TheGrefg’ Canovas