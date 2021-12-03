The Game Awards 2021: All award nominees & winners, game reveals

The Game Awards 2021 on December 9 will recognize high-achievers across gaming and esports, including Game of the Year. There’s also plenty of reveals and teasers for upcoming releases on the night. We’ve got a list of all the nominees and winners right here.

The Game Awards is the industry’s night of nights, celebrating the best in gaming and getting excited about what’s to come.

All eyes are on the coveted Game of the Year title, but 30 awards will be handed out on the night. Not only that, but players will get a taste of plenty of upcoming games, with plenty of premieres and reveals expected.

We’ve got everything you need to know about The Game Awards 2021 right here, including all the award nominees and winners, and the expected game reveals during December 9’s show.

How to watch The Game Awards 2021

The Game Awards 2021 will be streamed live on Twitch, starting on December 9 at 4:30PM PT / 7:30PM ET / 12:30AM GMT. We have embedded The Game Awards’ stream below for your convenience.

How to vote in The Game Awards 2021

Voting in The Game Awards 2021 is easy, so if you want to have a direct say on who wins on the night be sure to follow these steps.

Sign into The Game Awards’ website Head to the nominees page and click “Start Voting” Click on the nominee you want to vote for in each category Your vote should be automatically cast!

Voting will close just before the show goes live on December 9, so get in quick.

Game reveals expected at The Game Awards 2021

According to Geoff Keighley, there are 40 to 50 games set to feature in “someway or another” at The Game Awards 2021. This won’t be entirely new reveals and announcements, but it gives players a taste of what’s to come in 2022 and beyond.

“Especially this year, there’ll be a lot of content for 2022 and 2023 that will be showing us our kind of biggest lineup yet of world premieres and announcements,” he said in an interview published by Epic Games.

“What we really learned last year was at the end of the day, it really is the games and the trailers that drive the show.”

However, there has been no heads up about what games will be revealed or announced at The Game Awards 2021. You can expect some of the candidates in the Most Anticipated Game category, like the Breath of the Wild sequel and Elden Ring, to make an appearance though.

The Game Awards 2021: Nominees and winners

Game of the Year

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Metroid Dread

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Best Game Direction

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Psychonauts

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Returnal

Best Narrative

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Life Is Strange: True Colors

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Psychonauts 2

Best Art Direction

Deathloop

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The Artful Escape

Best Score and Music

Cyberpunk 2077 ⁠— Marcin Przybylowicz and Piotr Adamcyzk

Deathloop ⁠— Tom Salta

Nier Replicant ver 1.22474487139 ⁠— Keiichi Okabe

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy ⁠— Richard Jacques

The Artful Escape ⁠— Johnny Galvatron and Josh Abrahams

Best Audio Design

Deathloop

Forza Horizon 5

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Returnal

Best Performance

Erika Mori ⁠— Alex Chen in Life Is Strange: True Colors

Giancarlo Esposito ⁠— Anton Castillo in Far Cry 6

Jason Kelley ⁠— Colt Vahn in Deathloop

Maggie Robertson ⁠— Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village

Ozioama Akagha ⁠— Juliana Blake in Deathloop

Games for Impact

Before Your Eyes

Boyfriend Dungeon

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Life Is Strange: True Colors

No Longer Home

Best Ongoing Game

Apex Legends

Call of Duty: Warzone

Final Fantasy XIV Online

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Best Indie Game

12 Minutes

Death’s Door

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Inscryption

Loop Hero

Best Mobile Game

Fantasian

Genshin Impact

League of Legends: Wild Rift

Marvel Future Revolution

Pokemon Unite

Best Community Support

Apex Legends

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Final Fantasy XIV Online

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Best VR / AR Game

Hitman 3

I Expect You to Die 2

Lone Echo II

Resident Evil 4

Sniper Elite VR

Innovation in Accessibility

Far Cry 6

Forza Horizon 5

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown

Best Action Game

Back 4 Blood

Chivalry II

Deathloop

Far Cry 6

Returnal

Best Action / Adventure Game

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Metroid Dread

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Best Role Playing Game

Cyberpunk 2077

Monster Hunter Rise

Scarlet Nexus

Shin Megami Tensei V

Tales of Arise

Best Fighting Game

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba ⁠— The Hinokami Chronicles

Guilty Gear Strive

Melty Blood: Type Lumina

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown

Best Family Game

It Takes Two

Mario Party Superstars

New Pokemon Snap

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

WarioWare: Get It Together!

Best Sports / Racing Game

F1 2021

FIFA 22

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Forza Horizon 5

Riders Republic

Best Sim / Strategy Game

Age of Empires IV

Evil Genius 2: World Domination

Humankind

Inscryption

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Best Multiplayer Game

Back 4 Blood

It Takes Two

Knockout City

Monster Hunter Rise

New World

Valheim

Best Debut Game

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Sable

The Artful Escape

The Forgotten City

Valheim

Most Anticipated Game

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel

Starfield

Best Esports Game

Call of Duty

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Dota 2

League of Legends

Valorant

Best Esports Player

Chris ‘Simp’ Lehr (Call of Duty)

Heo ‘ShowMaker’ Su (League of Legends)

Magomed ‘Collapse’ Khalilov (Dota 2)

Oleksandr ‘s1mple’ Kostyliev (CS:GO)

Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo (Valorant)

Best Esports Team

DWG KIA (League of Legends)

Atlanta FaZe (Call of Duty)

Natus Vincere (CS:GO)

Sentinels (Valorant)

Team Spirit (Dota 2)

Best Esports Coach

Airat ‘Silent’ Gaziev (Dota 2)

Andrey ‘Engh’ Sholokhov (Valorant)

Andrei ‘B1ad3’ Horodenskyi (CS:GO)

James ‘Crowder’ Crowder (Call of Duty)

Kim ‘kkOma’ Jeong-gyun (League of Legends)

Best Esports Event

League of Legends 2021 World Championship

The International 10

PGL Major Stockholm 2021

PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020

Valorant Masters Iceland (VCT Stage 2 2021)

Content Creator of the Year