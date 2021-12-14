Dr Disrespect launches Midnight Society game studio with ex-CoD and Halo devs

Guy ‘Dr Disrespect’ Beahm has launched his long-rumored game studio “Midnight Society” alongside game industry veterans Robert Bowling and Quinn Delhoyo.

On August 10, 2021, a job listing for a “gaming studio head” showed up on the champions club website, confirming that the two-time champion was getting ready to start his long-rumored AAA game studio.

Since then, Doc has frequently talked about ideas he’s had for two of his studio’s first games, with one of them taking inspiration from H1Z1 and Call of Duty.

Launching alongside Call of Duty and Halo veterans Robert Bowling and Quinn Delhoyo, Dr Disrespect has announced the official launch of his game studio: Midnight Society.

Dr Disrespect launches Midnight Society

Launched on December 14, 2021, Midnight Society is creating its very own “day zero” approach to game development that gives access to players and mega influencers at the very beginning of the game’s development, allowing players to help guide development down a path everyone will enjoy.

Before Dr Disrespect moved to streaming full time, where he has amassed millions of followers, he previously worked as a developer at Call of Duty studio Sledgehammer Games, working on 2014’s Advanced Warfare. Even as a streamer, he’s continued to participate in game dev throughout, including teaming up with Rogue Company developers to create “The Champions Club” map as well as his own skin that’s available in the game.

Midnight Society is also co-founded by industry veterans Robert ‘fourtwozero’ Bowling and Quinn DelHoyo, who have experience working on various AAA games like Halo, Call of Duty, and Gears of War.

The studio is also backed by Sumit Gupta, Co-founder, and CEO of CoinDCX which focuses on making Crypto accessible to the people of India.

Dr Disrespect commented: “As a long-time player, streamer, and former game developer myself, I’ve often dreamed of creating awesome titles that entire communities can get behind from day one. My vision is to make games that defy the one-and-done publishing model and reward all those fans and influencers who make them a success. I’m so excited to show everyone what we have planned.”

Midnight Society has begun development on its first title, which will be announced soon. If you’d like more information on the studio, check out the website, follow them on Twitter @12am, or join their Discord server.