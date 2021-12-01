Dr Disrespect’s upcoming battle royale leaked? Two-time reveals new game details

Legendary streamer Dr Disrespect teased two upcoming games that his studio is working on, explaining how they will bring his signature violence, speed and momentum to new heights.



Dr Disrespect is one of the industry’s biggest names. A former level designer himself, the two-time has since started his own studio and there are some big things in the works.

While not much is known so far, other than the fact he’s working on a “vertical battle royale”of sorts, during a November 30 YouTube stream, the 6’6 gaming juggernaut revealed some new info.

Let’s just say that whatever these games are, there are some combinations that could come together like peanut butter and chocolate if done right.

(Segment begins at 4:27:45 for mobile users)

Doc teases “explosive” new games

“I have an idea for a game at a fast pace with a lot of inspiration from H1Z1 and Call of Duty, with all the games that I’ve played up to this point. You gather all these ideas and what hasn’t been done and what’s the next evolution,” he explained.

According to Doc, there is an opportunity to do something unique and give players something they’ve been wanting for a long time.

“Something explosive, fast. Something full of violence, speed and momentum, right? Jumping out of a car, boom, boom, boom. Jumping in. We’re flying around. Like it’s just…” he added, snapping his fingers. “But on a bigger scale. There’s not a lot of games that are like that right now.”

Given his talk of vehicles and ‘large scale’ action, his game sounds like it could be a combination of Warzone with Battlefield’s potential for nonstop destruction. However, Doc stressed the last time we saw something like this was with H1Z1.

Additionally, Doc hinted at an Escape from Tarkov style game which would be on the “other end” of the spectrum, commenting how there was something about “that slower-paced risk-reward that is so immersive.”

“I think there is a chance to capture that on a larger scale as well,” he noted.

Dr Disrespect working crypto and NFT's into his upcoming game for players and creators to "have equity in the project" 🤔 pic.twitter.com/hlnTXqcixi — Wicked Good Gaming (@WickedGoodGames) August 25, 2021

Was Dr Disrespect’s game leaked?

Earlier in November, notable insider Tom Henderson revealed that previous Halo and CoD devs were working on an NFT-based FPS similar to Escape from Tarkov.

Henderson noted that “top FPS influencers” were advising on the game and would have a very big risk-reward aspect.

So essentially, the game is Escape From Tarkov with competitive elements, a map creator, and the ability to make money from extracting items successfully. The rarer and better the item = the more crypto you can sell and money you can make. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) November 8, 2021

Previously in August, Doc himself even revealed that his upcoming game would involve NFTs and crypto for creators to “have equity in the project.”

If the two projects are one and the same, and Henderson’s info is right, expect an announcement to come, potentially even at The Game Awards in December.