Dr Disrespect breaks character at UFC 269 over cheeky fan joke

YouTube star Dr Disrespect was caught off guard by a fan while attending UFC 269. The popular streamer broke character when a viewer made a hilarious joke.

Since he launched his streaming career in 2015, Dr Disrespect (portrayed by Guy Beahm) has rarely broken character when performing live for his thousands of viewers in the Champion’s Club.

The Two-Time was bested at UFC 269 however when a fan unexpectedly made him slip out of his role with a perfectly-timed joke.

Dr Disrepect breaks character at UFC 269

On December 11, 2021, the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas was packed for the star-studded UFC 269 event. Among those in attendance was popular streamer Dr Disrespect.

A fan of the YouTuber went viral after tweeting about his experience meeting Doc at the fight. “Highlight of my night, meeting the 2x DrDisrespect yayayaya,” they tweeted.

In the clip posted to his Twitter, user ipaatrick asks the Two-Time: “Hey, Doc! That’s not a gin and tonic what are you doing!?” The streamer then spits his drink out into his glass, while breaking into laughter before turning towards the fan and joking, “You caught me off guard.”

Highlight of my night, meeting the 2x @DrDisrespect yayayaya but where’s the Gin and Tonic?!? #UFC269 pic.twitter.com/V2a3dUwSTJ — Patrick (@ipaatrick) December 12, 2021

Fellow YouTube streamer Timothy ‘timthetatman‘ Betar reacted to the moment by trolling his friend.

“We just throwing back tall boy IPAs doc? Sheeeesh,” he joked.

This wasn’t the only video of Dr Disrespect to go viral at UFC 269. The popular streaming star also made waves after making a video for the UFC’s Instagram Story.

In the clip, the YouTuber can be seen launching into his epic speech about his back-t0-back Blockbuster championship wins.

It takes a lot to make Doc break character as he is usually jacked to the gills with violence, speed, and momentum.

One lucky fan got to see another side of Dr Disrespect after completely catching him off guard with the perfect joke. We are sure it’s a night he won’t ever forget.