Can people see who viewed their TikTok? - Dexerto

TikTok creators are able to view a wide variety of different stats for the videos they’ve uploaded to the platform – but are people able to see exactly who has viewed their uploads?

While posting on TikTok gives creators the opportunity to share their work or funny moments with the world, with a good chance of going viral, sometimes people are left wondering who exactly has been interacting with their videos.

Of course, it’s easy to see who has liked and commented on your video, but beyond that people are left curious about who’s been checking out their content.

It can also go the other way around, with many casual TikTok scrollers wondering if creators will able to tell if they’ve seen their video.

But the platform doesn’t make all statistics readily available, often due to privacy reasons, which can often make it hard to know what information is available at first glance.

Can you see who viewed your TikTok?

TikTok currently does not have a feature that allows creators to see who exactly has viewed one of their videos. They are able to see how many people have viewed their video by looking at the thumbnail on their profile page, but it is not possible to see the usernames of individual users.

If you want to get a slightly more detailed look at the views on your videos and your account overall, you can access analytics by switching your account to a pro-account. This will still not enable you to see exactly who has viewed your video, however.

This means you won’t be able to check if a particular person or account has viewed one of your TikToks, but it also means that others won’t know if you’ve viewed theirs.

It currently seems unlikely that this feature will be added to the platform, nor will it be possible through third-parties.