Can you see who saved your TikTok?

TikTok users are able to download videos made by other people and save them to their devices, but as a creator, are you able to see who exactly has saved your content?

In the past couple of years, short-form video platform TikTok has dominated the internet, with millions of users constantly creating and sharing content on the app, while engaging in trends and boosting viral content.

When users come across a video they love, they have several options when it comes to bookmarking for later, including ‘liking’ it and adding it to their favorites.

You are also able to download a video to the camera roll of your device, by pressing and holding a post and clicking ‘save video.’

If you are a creator, you may be curious about exactly who has downloaded your videos, but are you actually able to find out who has?

Can you see who saved your video on TikTok?

TikTok currently does not allow you to see who saved your video.

That said, if you want to prevent people from downloading your video in the first place, you can do as follows:

Launch TikTok. Go to the ‘Profile’ tab. Click the three lines at the top, and then tap ‘Settings and privacy.’ Under ‘Account’ go into ‘Privacy’ and scroll down to the ‘Downloads’ tab. In the ‘Downloads’ tab, toggle the switch to turn video downloads on or off.

However, even if you keep downloads on, it isn’t possible to see who has saved your videos.

TikTok has reintroduced a profile views feature, where you’re able to keep track of some of the accounts that are viewing your profile, and they’ve also added a feature that makes it easier for you to see exactly who has liked your videos, so at least these will give you some idea of who is interacting with your content.